United States National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan predicted this Tuesday (16), at the Davos Forum, that there will be more attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, and called on all countries in the world to unite to repel these attacks. attacks.

President Joe Biden's adviser said US and UK bombings in Yemen served to damage its operational capabilities but were not intended to “put an end once and for all” to the Houthi rebels.

In this sense, Sullivan anticipated that attacks by the militia, which is supported by Iran, will continue in this “key corridor” for global maritime trade.

“We reserve the right to take further actions, but this must be an effort from everyone”, stated the National Security advisor.

Sullivan opined that the duration and severity of this crisis does not just depend on the coalition led by Washington and London, but on the “broad set of countries in the world, including those that have influence over Tehran.”

“It has to be a priority. That the whole world rejects en masse the idea that a group like the Houthis can kidnap the rest of the world in this way”, he highlighted.

Therefore, he extended the hand of the United States to its allies and other countries to work “for the common interest and make this end”.

Yemen's Houthi militia have in recent weeks increased attacks in the Red Sea against ships they suspect have links to Israel, acting, they say, in response to Israeli bombings against Gaza.

Attacks in this area essential for international trade, as it is a mandatory passage to reach the Suez Canal, led the US and the UK to attack the Houthis in Yemen last week.

The Houthis responded this Monday (15) by launching a missile at a US cargo ship, without causing any injuries or significant damage.

This Tuesday, a Greek ship was hit by a missile off the western coast of Yemen, also with no injuries or significant damage, so it was able to continue towards the north of the Red Sea, the shipping company responsible for the vessel told EFE.