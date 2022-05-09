The office of an anti-abortion organization in the US state of Wisconsin was set on fire on Sunday, Madison police said. The arson comes a few days after a draft decision by the US Supreme Court was leaked. This showed that the court wants to reverse the historic decision Roe versus Wade from 1973. That ruling guarantees the constitutional right to abortion in the United States.
