From: Hannah Koellen

The American anti-abortion movement is attacking Donald Trump’s competitor – but she is not satisfied with the former president either.

Frankfurt – Abortion laws are the subject of a veritable culture war in the United States. Conservative Republicans and more liberal Democrats have widely differing views on the issue of abortion rights. Now that the primary campaign has started, the candidates are also taking a position on this question.

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley did just that: In an interview on the news show “Face The Nation” On CBS, Haley rated a federal abortion ban as unrealistic: “The idea that a Republican president could ban all abortions is not honest with the American people,” she said, referring to the majority in Congress. Nevertheless, she made allegations against the liberals in the country.

Anti-Abortion Movement: National Consensus Found

“I will not lie to the American people,” Haley said. In order to achieve a federal abortion ban, supporters in the Senate would have to get at least 60 votes. “We’re not even close to that on the Republican or Democratic side. Why would we try to divide people further?” Haley asked.

The media, she said, was dividing the public by asking politicians to name a maximum number of weeks for what they considered a legal abortion.

Debate on whether abortion should be allowed or forbidden: Opinions differ in the United States, too. © IMAGO/Bob Karp

Following Haley’s interview, Marjorie Dannenfelser, President of the Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America (SBA) Group, spoke up. SBA is an anti-abortion movement in the United States. Dannenfelser told the portal Newsweek reported that a national consensus had been reached on late abortions.

Abortion law: Pro-life movement also criticizes Trump

“The pro-life movement needs to have a candidate who will boldly champion this consensus and who will work tirelessly as president to garner the necessary votes in Congress,” Dannenfelser said. “It is not acceptable to dismiss this task as unrealistic.”

But just as the SBA seemed to disagree with Haley’s assessment, so did she donald trumpwho has once again volunteered as a US presidential candidate.

Loud Newsweek Trump had spoken out in April for the matter to be decided at the state level. Dannenfelser also called this demand “an unmoral position for a self-proclaimed pro-life presidential candidate.”

Current US President Joe Biden has publicly spoken out in favor of abortion rights. The same goes for his internal party primary competitor Marianne Williamson. About exceptions to what was pushed through by the Republicans in Texas To achieve a ban on abortion, however, pregnant women go to court. (hko)