Annualized rate fell 0.5 percentage points compared to September; in October, inflation was 0.4%

Inflation in the United States over the last 12 months was 3.2% in October, a drop of 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous month, when the rate was 3.7%. The data was released by Bureau of Labor Statistics this Tuesday (14.Nov.2023). Here’s the complete of the report (PDF – 512 KB).

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, “the rate for all items except food and energy increased by 4.0% in the last 12 months, the smallest change in 12 months since the period ending in September 2021”. Food inflation increased by 3.3% in the last 12 months. The energy rate fell 4.5% in the same period.

The monthly rate remained at 0.4% in October, the same level recorded in September. Food inflation rose 0.3% in the month and energy inflation fell 2.5%.

The Fed (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank) decided, on November 1st, to keep US interest rates at a level of 5.25% to 5.50%. The rate has been in the same range since July and is the highest recorded since 2001.

In a statement, the Central Bank of the United States stated that “will continue to evaluate additional information and its implications for monetary policy”. Here’s the complete (PDF – 99 kB, in English).