Accumulated rate in 12 months was registered in March; had been 6% in February, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics

US inflation slowed to 5% in the 12 months through March. It is at the same level as in May 2021. Bureau of Labor Statistics released the data this Wednesday (12.Apr.2023). Here’s the full of the report (302 KB, in English).

The official US indicator is measured by the CPI (consumer price index). The last time the annual rate was below the March level of this year was in April 2021, when it was at 4.2%.

In February, it was at 6%. The US annual rate has slowed for 9 straight months.

O Fed (Federal Reserve, the US Central Bank) announced on March 22 the 9th rise in interest rates in a row to offset the rise in prices in the country. It rose 0.25 percentage points and increased to the range of 3.75% to 5% per annum. Rates are at their highest level since 2007.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, March inflation was 0.1%. Decelerated in relation to February, when it increased by 0.4%. The energy group had a 3.5% drop in March prices. Food at home had deflation –a drop in prices– of 0.3%.