Freeman: Zelensky plans to ask Biden to send NATO troops to Ukraine

Former Assistant Secretary of the Pentagon for International Security Affairs Chas Freeman in an interview YouTube-the Dialogue Works channel reported that during a meeting with US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky plans to ask his American counterpart about the deployment of NATO troops on the territory of the republic.

“Zelensky in New York will obviously tell Biden about his magic plan to return all the territories to Ukraine,” the expert said.

He expressed confidence that Zelensky’s plan includes the deployment of a North Atlantic Alliance contingent in Western Ukraine, noting that if the corresponding decision is made, this will be “a big step towards direct war.”

Earlier, the head of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, Rustem Umerov, admitted that Kyiv needs to constantly report to the West on the planning of operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).