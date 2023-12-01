North American climate envoy, John Kerry, met with the Finance Minister at COP28; recognized “climate urgency”

The United States said this Friday (Dec 1, 2023) that it wishes to cooperate with Brazil to implement the Ecological Transformation Plan, launched by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, in August 2023. The statement was given by the US special climate envoy, John Kerry, in a joint note with the Brazilian. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 68 kB, in English).

The representatives met at COP28 (2023 United Nations Conference on Climate Change), in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, this Friday (1st.Dec). During the conversation, they recognized the “urgency of the climate crisis” It is reaffirmed the commitment of the two countries to work together to combat climate change.

According to the statement, the partnership aims to improve and expand financial instruments to implement the plan. In the text, the Brazilian government also states that it plans to launch a task force to mobilize other international leaders, philanthropists and private companies to help implement the program.

The group is expected to meet in February 2024, ahead of the G20 Finance Ministerial.

ECOLOGICAL TRANSFORMATION PLAN

The Ecological Transformation Plan was announced by Haddad in August this year. The program is part of the new PAC (Growth Acceleration Program) and will have initiatives in several areas until 2026.

Among the main measures of the plan are the carbon market regulationo, the issuance of sustainable sovereign bonds and the reformulation of the Climate Fund to finance activities that involve technological innovation and sustainability.

According to the government, the pillars of the program are: