Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser. | Photo: Reproduction/EFE

The United States announced on Monday (18) that the “number 3” leader of the Hamas terrorist group in Gaza, Marwan Issa, was killed last week in an Israeli offensive.

“[Issa] died in an Israeli operation last week. The rest of the top brass are hiding, probably in Hamas' deep network of tunnels,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said at a news conference.

The American government representative emphasized that Washington will help bring justice.

“Israel has made significant progress against Hamas. It has destroyed a significant number of Hamas battalions and killed thousands of fighters, including senior commanders,” he added.

The announcement, not confirmed by Israel, came on the same day that US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone for the first time in weeks.

They discussed the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip and a possible Israeli operation in Rafah, the southernmost point of the Palestinian enclave, which the American government considers a “mistake”.

In the Hamas hierarchy within the Gaza Strip, Marwan Issa is “number 3”, since the leader is Yahya Sinwar, head of the Islamic terrorist group in the enclave, combining political and military branches; followed by Mohamed Deif, commander-in-chief of the al-Qasam Brigades, the group's armed wing.