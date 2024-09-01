NI: Russian Su-34 bombers successfully suppress strong Ukrainian air defense

Russian Su-34 bombers successfully suppress the powerful air defense system of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), writes National Interest (NI) analyst Brandon Weichert.

According to him, the fighters are showing high results. “The Su-34s have shown themselves to be amazing, given the impressive air defense systems that Western sponsors have gifted Ukraine,” the author of the article emphasized.

He noted that bombers successfully counter Ukrainian air defense missile systems even at night. The analyst pointed to multiple cases of Ukrainian S-300P air defense missile systems being hit from the air, including a recent strike on a system in the Kharkiv region. Air defense does not even save important command posts of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the specialist emphasized.

Earlier it became known that Russia began to use Su-57 and Kh-69 more often for strikes on Ukraine.