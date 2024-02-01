The White House surprised this Thursday, February 1, with the announcement of economic and transit sanctions on Israeli settlers who threaten the life and integrity of Palestinians in the West Bank. The measure by the US, a close ally of Israel, takes place shortly after President Joe Biden expressed concern about the more than 370 Palestinians killed in the West Bank since October 7. Meanwhile, the parties are still waiting for a possible agreement for a new ceasefire in Gaza. According to Qatar, which mediates this truce, Hamas gave this Thursday a “positive preliminary confirmation” to the proposal for a ceasefire and the release of hostages already approved by Israel, at a time when the number of deaths in the Palestinian enclave exceeds 27,000.

A new executive order signed by US President Joe Bidenseeks to punish Israeli settlers that attack the Palestinian communities that live in the occupied West Bank.

The sanctions include blocks on all assets that the attackers may have in the United States, as well as the restriction of transactions and the prohibition of entry into the American country.

The sanctions were announced this February 1 and aim to punish people “who have perpetrated violence, who have engaged in repeated acts of intimidation and destruction of property, leading to the forced displacement of Palestinian communities,” the White House noted.

The measures already leave the first four sanctioned. One of them led the burning of buildings, vehicles and attacks on Palestinian civilians, which ended with the death of one of them in the West Bank.

Another of those sanctioned led a group of settlers that threatened Palestinians to make them leave their homes, and later took them over, according to US authorities.

It is a surprise measure since the United States has shown its continuous and unwavering support for Israel since the Jewish State declared war on the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, although Washington already had the actions of the Israeli settlers under scrutiny.

In December of last year, the president Biden said he was “alarmed” for the attacks by “radical” settlers against Palestinians and demanded that the attacks stop immediately, in addition to prohibiting their entry into the United States.

“They are attacking Palestinians in places where they have a right to be. They have to stop, be held accountable and stop now,” the US president said at a press conference late last year.

Israel questions US measures

After learning of the announcement of the United States sanctions, The Israeli Government assured that “the majority” of Israeli settlers living in the occupied West Bank are “law-abiding citizens.”

Likewise, he stated that the Government has taken measures against violators of the law and questioned the imposition of international punishments against settlers, a term that refers to those civilians who occupy Palestinian territories by force.

Relatives carry the body of Khaled Zubaidi, 19, killed in the village of Zeita, near the town of Tulkarem, in the northern occupied West Bank, during an Israeli raid, during his funeral on January 13, 2024, in amid ongoing fighting between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza. AFP – ZAIN JAAFAR

Although media attention has focused on the Gaza Strip in recent months, The West Bank is experiencing an upsurge in violence, with more than 378 Palestinians deadincluding 90 minors, since October 7, when the war between Israel and Hamas broke out.

This is the largest spiral of violence in that Palestinian territory since the Second Intifada (2000-2005) and in 2024 at least 54 Palestinians have died, all from shots fired by Israeli forces, including minors.

Israeli forces took control of the West Bank in 1967, and since then they have maintained a long military occupation and colonization of this territory.

A possible agreement between Israel and Hamas could give respite to Gaza

Representatives of the United States, Israel, Egypt and Qatar met this week in Pariswhere it is known that they managed to draft a draft agreement, already approved by Israel and an endorsement from Hamas is expected.

“The meeting in Paris managed to consolidate a proposal on the table that was approved by the Israeli side and now we have an initial positive confirmation from Hamas,” announced in Washington the spokesman for the Qatari Foreign Ministry, Majed al Ansari.

Qatar has assured that Hamas “gave preliminary confirmation” to accept the agreement, while the Israeli war cabinet to hold a meeting to discuss details of the draft.

And although there is still a long way to go to consolidate the agreement, it could include a truce of more than a month in the Gaza Strip, in addition to the release of some 35 hostages captured in Israel in exchange for the release of 100 Palestinians.

This would be the second agreement reached between Israel and Hamas since the war began four months ago. At the end of November last year, a seven-day truce was held, allowing the release of 110 hostages held by Hamas and 240 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Israel says it has made progress against 'terrorists' in southern Gaza

While advancing the agreement, Israel has reorganized its forces within the Gaza Strip while more than 27,000 deaths have already been recorded within the Palestinian enclave.

Israel reported clashes with Hamas militants in the city of Khan Younis, where the focus of the conflict has been established in recent days.

“Operation Khan Younis is progressing with impressive results. We are fulfilling our mission there and soon we will reach Rafah (border with Egypt) and eliminate the terrorist elements that threaten us,” Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Thursday.

Israel's military strategy began in the north of the Gaza Strip, later moving to the south, where all its efforts to annihilate Hamas are currently focused.

Photo taken in Rafah shows smoke rising in Khan Younis during an Israeli bombardment, February 1, 2024. © AFP, Mahmoud Hams

Israeli forces have on several occasions defended the success of their operations, which have supposedly achieved their objectives of dismantling checkpoints, killing Hamas fighters and destroying Hamas weapons.

