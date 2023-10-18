The President of the United States, Joe Biden, visits Israel this Wednesday (18) amid a wave of protests in the Middle East and an exchange of accusations over the bombing of a Gaza hospital | Photo: EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas

The American government announced this Wednesday (18) the imposition of sanctions against 10 key members of Hamas and entities linked to the terrorist group in Gaza and countries such as Sudan, Turkey, Algeria and Qatar.

“The United States is taking swift and decisive action to target Hamas’ financiers and enablers in the wake of the brutal and unjust massacre of Israeli civilians, including children,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

The Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control stated that the main targets of the measure are members of the group, close to the Iranian regime, who manage an investment portfolio from Qatar and a virtual exchange house located in Gaza.

This Tuesday (17), the Treasury’s undersecretary for issues related to terrorism and illicit finance, Brian Nelson, said that the US is developing new strategies to block Hamas’ financing, calling on its allies to assist in this process or “prepare to its consequences”.

Although Hamas’s sources of funding are not publicly disclosed, the People’s Gazette released a list of some countries that have already financially helped the terrorist group.