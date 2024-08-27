Politico: Republicans are conducting several investigations into the assassination attempt on Trump

The US Republican Party is conducting several investigations into the assassination attempt on presidential candidate Donald Trump, as some far-right Republicans are frustrated with the current course of action in Congress, the newspaper reports. Politico.

In particular, five members of the party held an event in Washington on August 26 at the Heritage Foundation think tank, where they announced plans for their own investigation.

“While this is the first hearing (…) it will not be the last. This is a message to the entire Congress. (…) There are conservatives who will not be silenced,” Congressman Corey Mills said at the event.

At the same time, a bipartisan investigative group visited Pennsylvania and began collecting data on the circumstances of the shooting. As the authors of the article note, it will be difficult for a team consisting only of Republicans to conduct any full-fledged investigation.

Earlier, Trump promised to create a presidential commission to investigate assassination attempts on the country’s top officials. According to him, one of the tasks of this commission will be to publish all remaining documents on the 1963 shooting of President John F. Kennedy. He emphasized that this commission will also investigate the assassination attempt on Trump himself.