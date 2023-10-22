The country’s Defense Secretary says the measure is because of “Iran’s recent escalations” in the region

The US announced on Saturday night (21.Oct.2023) that it will “further strengthen the Department of Defense’s posture” in the Middle East. The country will deploy more missile defense systems and put troops on standby. The measure, as communicated (completein English – PDF – 58 kB), was taken because of “Recent escalations by Iran and its allied forces across the region”.

According to the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, the objective is to increase “the protection of US forces in the region” and help “in the defense of Israel”.

The US will send a THAAD system (acronym in English for terminal high-altitude air defense) and Patriot equipment to the Middle East – both are air defense systems designed to shoot down ballistic missiles.

Austin said he put “an additional number of forces prepared“on standby”as part of contingency planning” to increase the “ability to respond quickly as needed”.

Read more:

Understand the war in the Middle East

WAR MAP

MAP OF THE REGION

UNDERSTAND WHAT HAMAS IS