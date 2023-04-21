US Treasury Secretary Yellen says Washington is ready to impose new sanctions on China

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Washington is ready to impose new sanctions against China. This is reported RIA News.

At the same time, according to the head of the department, the American side is not striving for a complete economic disengagement from China, realizing that this will be a disaster for both countries. She added that the United States will apply restrictions to protect its own critical technologies, in response to human rights violations, as well as in case of violation of support for Russia in the Ukrainian conflict.

According to her, the American side will, if necessary, take “narrowly targeted actions” to prevent Beijing from gaining access to certain technologies.

Yellen also threatened the PRC with dire consequences if the state assists the Russian side in the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier it became known that China refused to allow US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to visit Beijing. According to the Financial Times newspaper, such a decision is connected with the fears of the Chinese side that the United States will publish the results of an investigation into a PRC balloon shot down by the US military in February.