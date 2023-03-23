US Secretary of State Blinken: Washington is ready for constructive diplomacy with Moscow on Ukraine

United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced Washington’s readiness for constructive diplomacy with Moscow to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. His words lead RIA News.

The politician stressed that the Russian authorities, in turn, must demonstrate their desire for negotiations. “If we see any signs that Russia is committed to constructive diplomacy and ready for it, (…) we will pounce on this opportunity,” Blinken said. However, according to him, today Moscow does not express readiness to complete the special operation in Ukraine.

Earlier, the American activist accused the Secretary of State of unwillingness to negotiate peace with Russia on Ukraine. She urged Blinken to take steps in that direction, noting that he was not fulfilling the authority entrusted to him by the American people.