The United States announced on Tuesday that it will impose new sanctions this week against the Russian mercenary group Wagner over its violent activities in Africa, while warning that militia members remain in Ukraine.

At his daily press conference, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller clarified that the new sanctions are not related to the thwarted mutiny by the group’s head, Yevgeny Prigozhin, against the Russian military leadership last weekend, but the “past activities” of the organization in African countries.

“We will continue to take steps to hold the Wagner group accountable. You will see this in the very near future”, said the spokesman for US diplomacy, confirming that the official announcement will be made later this week.

Miller explained that the US “is closely monitoring Wagner’s activities in Ukraine, Africa and anywhere else in the world where the group performs”.

The Wagner group was contracted by the Kremlin for the war in Ukraine, although its operations also extend to other countries such as Syria, Libya, Mali and the Central African Republic.

Militia still present in Ukraine

The US Department of Defense also said this Tuesday that it is aware of the presence of Wagner men inside Ukraine, even after the attempted mutiny in Russian territory last weekend.

Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder told a news conference that he does not want to be involved in “speculation” about whether or not these militiamen will move to other positions.

He also refused to link the $500 million in US military aid to Ukraine announced on Tuesday with Prigozhin’s attempted revolt against Russia’s political and military leadership.

“There is no bond, connection, or change in value [da ajuda à

Ucrânia] based on what happened in Russia,” he explained.

Ryder reiterated that the US kept lines of communication open with Russia during Saturday’s attempted uprising by Prigozhin, although he said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had not had contact with Russian Defense Secretary Sergei Choigu.

After the mutiny was ended via an agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave the Wagner group mercenaries three options: return home, go into exile in Belarus, or sign a contract with the Ministry of Defense or other security agencies. from the country.

Prigozhin is currently in Belarus, as confirmed on Tuesday by the country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, who mediated the crisis.

US President Joe Biden on Monday denied any Western and NATO involvement in the mutiny attempt, stressing that his country will continue to support Ukraine in defending against a Russian invasion.