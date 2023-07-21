White House spokesman Kirby announced US plans to expand sanctions against Russia

White House spokesman John Kirby said the United States will continue to impose sanctions on Russia. His words lead RIA News.

At the briefing, Kirby announced US plans to expand sanctions against Russia and stressed that a new package of restrictions was developed over many weeks. “We will continue to explore the possibility of additional sanctions,” he announced.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced the extent of the expansion of anti-Russian sanctions. He clarified that the US Treasury imposed restrictions against almost 120 people and legal entities due to Russia’s support during a special operation in Ukraine.

U.S. sanctions also included ex-Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, Deputy Finance Minister Leonid Gornin, Acting Governor of the Smolensk Region Vasily Anokhin, and Valery Chekalov, whom the United States considers to be associated with Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin.