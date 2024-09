Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) delivers a speech in the presence of U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (L) during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) at U.S. Air Force Base Ramstein, Germany | Photo: EFE/EPA/RONALD WITTEK

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced this Friday (6), during a round of negotiations in Germany, that the White House will send a new military aid package for Ukraine’s defense, estimated at US$ 250 million (R$ 1.3 billion).

The decision comes amid signs of a breakthrough in the war after Kiev launched an incursion into Russia’s Kursk region this month in an attempt to force Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to negotiate an end to the conflict. “I am pleased to announce that President Joe Biden will announce an additional $250 million security assistance package for Ukraine today,” Austin said.

At the same meeting in Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had already said he would pressure allies to take “strong decisions” to allow his country to carry out long-range strikes on Russia.

“We need to have this long-range capability not only on the territory of Ukraine, but also on Russian territory, so that Russia is motivated to seek peace,” the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelensky had also previously requested more weapons from the West to keep Putin’s troops away from Ukrainian territory, especially the Donetsk region.