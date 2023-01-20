Pentagon announces new $2.5 billion military aid package for Ukraine

The Pentagon has announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine. This is reported Reuters.

It included 59 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles with 590 TOW anti-tank missiles and 90 Stryker armored personnel carriers. Ukraine will also receive 53 armored vehicles with MRAP mine protection, 350 highly mobile multi-purpose wheeled vehicles HMMWV (Humvee), 12 special vehicles for transporting ammunition, 6 command and staff vehicles and 22 tractors for towing weapons.

2.5billion dollars amounted to the total amount of the US military aid package to Ukraine

In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive eight Avenger air defense systems; ammunition for air defense systems (air defense) NASAMS; missiles for multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) HIMARS; 95 thousand and 20 thousand artillery shells of 105 and 155 mm caliber, respectively; 600 high-precision 155 mm artillery shells; almost 12 thousand mines of 120 mm caliber; 2 thousand anti-tank missiles, as well as more than three million rounds of ammunition.

Tanks were not included in the military aid

Despite Kyiv’s insistence, Washington has decided not to include the US Army’s Abrams main battle tanks in the aid package. Sabrina Singh, a deputy Pentagon spokeswoman, said there was no point in doing so for the time being, since at this stage everything hinges on problems with the high cost of maintaining these tanks in combat readiness and the inability to service them in Ukraine.

The Abrams tank is a very complex technique. It is expensive. It’s hard to train on it. He has a jet engine Colin Kol Deputy Minister of Defense for Political Affairs

On January 19, former RAF Vice-Marshal Sean Bell noted that the Abrams is a voracious tank. According to him, this car consumes 50 percent more fuel than any of its European counterparts.

Ukraine is preparing to receive tanks from Europe

On January 15, it was reported that the UK would soon transfer 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine. A squadron of 14 tanks will be sent to Ukraine after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to provide additional support. Subsequently, UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverley specified that in addition to tanks, London would also supply Ukraine with more than 200 other armored vehicles.

Prior to this, the representative of the German Cabinet, Steffen Hebeshtreit, said that now Berlin does not intend to transfer German Leopard tanks to Ukraine. In response, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki replied that Poland had already agreed with the Ukrainian side and other partners from Western Europe on the joint supply of tanks. “Consent here is a matter of the second rank,” he stressed.

The French authorities are also considering sending their own Leclerc tanks to Ukraine in order to convince the German authorities to supply Kyiv with Leopard tanks.