The Pentagon announced this Thursday (19) a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth US$ 2.5 billion (R$ 12.9 billion), with armored cars and anti-aircraft defenses, but without the Abrams tanks requested by the Germany.

In a statement, the US Department of Defense said it would send 59 Bradley tanks to Kiev, with 590 TOW anti-tank missiles and 295,000 pieces of 25mm ammunition.

Eight Avenger air defense systems, 350 Humvee vehicles, 20,000 155 mm artillery pieces and 90 Stryker armored vehicles with 20 mine clearance devices, among others, will also be sent to Ukraine.

The package also includes HARM missiles, of the air-to-ground type, which are used to destroy air defense systems equipped with radars; 2,000 anti-armor rockets and 3 million small arms rounds.

In its note, the Pentagon said the latest airstrikes on Ukraine’s “critical” infrastructure demonstrate “the devastating impact of Russia’s brutal war”.

Shortly before, the Pentagon had stated that it made no sense for the US to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine now, as Germany requested that it also supply its Leopard 2 tanks.

US Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told a news conference that it was a maintenance issue.

“(The Abrams) is a tank that requires aviation fuel, whereas the Leopard and the Challenger (these last British tanks that will be sent to Ukraine) have a different engine, they need diesel, they are a little easier to maintain”, detailed Singh.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting Germany, where he met today with his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, who assured that his country will continue to support Ukraine, but did not refer to the issue of Leopard 2 tanks.

Austin is due to participate tomorrow in a meeting of the contact group of Ukraine, with the presence of allies, in the American air base of Ramstein, in the west of Germany, where commitments of concrete military aid by the western powers are expected.

At the heart of the discussion is the shipment of German-made Leopard 2 armored fighting vehicles requested by Ukraine.

THE modus operandi Germany has so far been coordinating the deployment with the allies and, according to German press reports, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told US President Joe Biden that his country would only send the Leopard 2 if the US also sent the Abrams tanks.

Singh recalled that the US has already supplied Ukraine with Bradley tanks and will continue to send equipment to Kiev.

Although similar to a tank, Bradleys are battle tanks with lighter armor and a smaller gun, typically a 25mm gun compared to the 120mm Abrams.

Although the US has several armored cars, the Abrams is the only tank proper: it is larger, has a mobile turret equipped with a large cannon, and has track drive.

Since the start of the Russian invasion on Feb. 24, the US has sent more than $26.7 billion in military aid to Ukraine.