Tanks of the Ukrainian army attacked in the Zaporizhzhia region. | Photo: Ministry of Defense of Russia/EFE

The United States announced this Friday (9) a new military aid package worth US$ 2.1 billion (R$ 10.2 billion) for Ukraine, coinciding with the beginning of the country’s counter-offensive against Russia.

The Defense Department said in a statement that the assistance “underscores unwavering US support for Ukraine and includes critical air defenses and ammunition.”

The aid consists of Patriot missiles, air defense systems and HAWK missiles, 105 and 203 millimeter artillery shells, Puma drones, laser-guided munitions, and training support and materiel maintenance.

Unlike before, when the US relied on equipment from its defense inventory, this time assistance is being provided by support of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI), which allows equipment to be shipped by third-party companies. of defense and defense sector partners.

Since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, the US has provided more than $39.7 billion in military assistance to Ukraine, making it its largest donor.

This week’s announcement coincides with the launch of a counteroffensive by Ukrainian forces against Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Ukrainian counter-offensive had already begun, as evidenced by the sending of enemy reinforcements to the front lines, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported heavy fighting in Donetsk in the east of the country.