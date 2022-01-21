The United States announced on Friday (21) the launch of a large-scale naval exercise by NATO in the Mediterranean on Monday, with the participation of the aircraft carrier USS Harry Truman and amid tensions with Russia, which also announced naval maneuvers in the same period.

The “Neptune Strike 22″ exercise will last until February 4 and is intended to demonstrate NATO’s ability to integrate a sophisticated maritime strike force” for the Alliance’s deterrence and defense purposes, the US Department of Defense spokesman said. United, John Kirby.

Kirby assured that the maneuvers had been planned since 2020 and that they had nothing to do with current tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine.

“The exercise is not designed to counter the types of scenarios that could occur around Ukraine,” he said.

Moscow, for its part, also announced yesterday the holding of large-scale naval exercises. More than 140 warships and around 10,000 personnel will take part in January and February in military maneuvers in the Atlantic, Arctic, Pacific and Mediterranean.

Kirby acknowledged that the tense situation with Russia had sparked debates about the size of the naval exercise, but “after discussions with our allies, NATO decided to go ahead,” he explained.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

