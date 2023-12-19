The Pentagon announced this Monday (18) a military coalition of ten countries to guarantee security and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea in the face of recurring attacks by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

In addition to the United States, the coalition includes the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Bahrain and the Seychelles, Pentagon chief Lloyd J. Austin said in a statement.

The coalition will operate under the name Operation Guardian of Prosperity and under the aegis of the international naval force Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

The CMF is a coalition of 39 countries, commanded by US Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, which aims to protect the flow of trade and improve maritime security in the different regions where it is present.

These countries will jointly address security challenges in the southern Red Sea and Gulf of Aden “with the goal of ensuring freedom of navigation for all countries and enhancing regional security and prosperity,” according to the Pentagon.

Austin said the escalation of attacks by the Houthi rebels “threatens the free flow of commerce, puts innocent sailors at risk and violates international law” in a region that is “an important corridor facilitating international trade.”

“Countries seeking to uphold the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation must unite to meet the challenge presented by this non-state actor launching ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against merchant ships of many nations legally transiting international waters “, he stated.

Austin, who was in Israel yesterday, called a meeting for this Tuesday (19) with ministers from the region and other countries to address the situation in the Red Sea.

Following the start of Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip, the Iran-backed Houthis have launched strings of missiles and drones against southern Israel over the past two months, as well as against Israeli-flagged ships or ships owned by Israeli companies in the Red Sea and in the Bab al-Mandeb Strait.