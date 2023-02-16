Deputy head of the State Department Nuland announced a new package of sanctions against Russia for February 24

Deputy head of the State Department Victoria Nuland announced a new package of anti-Russian sanctions prepared by the United States and its partners in the G7 (G7). This is reported RIA News.

Sanctions will be introduced by the day the special military operation in Ukraine starts on February 24. As Nuland clarified, the new restrictions will affect the supply of high-tech equipment and the military-industrial complex.

“Around February 24, you will see a major new package of sanctions from both the US and our G7 partners,” Nuland said.

Earlier it became known that adviser to US President Joe Biden Jake Sullivan will discuss with the ambassadors of the European Union (EU) the imposition of anti-Russian sanctions in Brussels on February 22.

On February 16, EU ambassadors failed to agree on the tenth package of sanctions against Russia because of a proposal to ban the import of synthetic rubber.