The United States government announced this Thursday, 4, that it will grant US$ 162 million to the company Microchip Technology to expand the company's factories in the states of Colorado and Oregon. The concession was through the CHIPS law, which seeks to promote the semiconductor sector in the country.

According to US Economic Advisor Lael Brainard, the chips manufactured will be “essential components for a range of consumer and defense products, which are critical to the American industrial sector”.

She says the US Department of Commerce will continue to make announcements to boost the semiconductor sector in the coming months in order to “strengthen American supply chains and protect national security.”



