Washington. The United States announced on Tuesday a historic scientific breakthrough in the field of nuclear fusion, which in a few decades could revolutionize energy production on Earth.

Scientists have been working for decades to develop nuclear fusion, considered a clean, abundant and safe source of energy that could allow humanity to break its dependence on fossil fuels that are driving the global climate crisis.

An experiment carried out last week “produced more fusion energy than the laser energy used” to cause the reaction, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), located in California and dependent on the US Department of Energy, explained in a statement.

This finding will be seen “in the history books,” said the US Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, at a press conference.

The announcement, which was leaked to the press a few days ago, excited the scientific community around the world.

Nuclear power plants currently use fission, the splitting of the nucleus of a heavy atom to produce energy. Nuclear fusion, by contrast, combines two hydrogen atoms to form a heavier helium atom, releasing a large amount of energy in the process.

This occurs inside stars, including the Sun.

On Earth, this process can be achieved with the help of ultra-powerful lasers.

At the National Ignition Facility (NIF), which depends on the Californian laboratory, 192 lasers are pointed at a cylinder the size of a thimble, where the light hydrogen atoms to be fused are placed.

The scientists thus produced about 3.5 megajoules of energy using 2.05 megajoules through the lasers, according to the statement.

Long way

This result provides proof of physical principles described decades ago.

Fusion has some advantages: it does not pose a risk of nuclear disaster, and it produces less radioactive waste. And above all, compared to coal or gas power plants, it does not generate greenhouse gases.

However, there is still a long way to go before fusion becomes viable on an industrial and commercial scale.

Probably “decades,” Kim Budil, the director of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, said Tuesday. The challenges are technological, since you have to be able to repeat the experiment many times a minute, she explained.

There are other nuclear fusion projects in the world, such as the so-called ITER, which is currently being developed in France.

Instead of lasers, ITER will use a technique known as magnetic confinement: hydrogen atoms are heated in a huge reactor, where they will remain confined with the help of a magnetic field.