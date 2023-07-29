The White House announced on Friday (28) a historic package of $ 345 million in military aid for Taiwan amid tensions between the United States and China.

The US government released a memorandum signed by US President Joe Biden and addressed to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, authorizing the shipment of military equipment from the Pentagon inventory to the island.

The text does not specify the components that will be part of this military assistance package, although a congressional official with knowledge of the aid told the American news portal The Hill that it contains intelligence and surveillance resources, firearms, missiles and systems of portable air defenses, known as MANPADS.

According to the American press, for the first time the US will send this aid to Taiwan from the Department of Defense inventory, and not through the US foreign military sales program.

The mechanism used here is similar to that used by the US for security assistance to Ukraine, which is proving to be quick and effective.

In its 2023 budget, the US Congress authorized the shipment of up to $1 billion worth of weapons to Taiwan through the procedure being used now.

Questioned by journalists before the package was announced, White House spokesman John Kirby said on Friday that the United States is “very, very serious” about its responsibilities to Taiwan and improving its “capabilities of defense”.

“Nothing has changed in that regard and we will continue to look for ways to do that,” he emphasized.

Taiwan is a major source of tension between the US and China, as the US is the island’s main arms supplier, something Beijing has repeatedly protested against.

In mid-July, the island’s defense minister, Chiu Kuo-cheng, revealed that Taiwan will purchase the NASAMS 2 anti-aircraft missile system from the US.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, territory it considers a “rebel province” since the nationalist Kuomintang party took refuge there in 1949 after losing the war against the communist army.

Taiwan thanked US for military aid package

This Saturday (29), Taiwan thanked the United States for the military aid package, although it has not yet provided details about the content, reported the official Taiwanese news agency CNA.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense expressed its appreciation to the US for its assistance and its “firm commitment” to Taiwan’s security.

“Taiwan and the United States will continue to work closely on security issues to maintain peace, stability and the status quo in the Taiwan Strait,” Defense Ministry spokesman General Sun Li-fang said in a statement. quoted by “CNA”.

However, based on “a longstanding agreement” between Taiwan and the US, the ministry “will not comment on the details of the aid,” Sun said.