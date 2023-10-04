In total, 125 thousand people will benefit; More than 40 million Americans have student loan deficits

The United States government announced this Wednesday (Oct 4, 2023) another US$9 billion in student debt forgiveness, benefiting 125 thousand people. Here’s the complete of the statement (PDF – 77K, in English).

In the note, the White House said that the action is based “everything the Biden-Harris administration has done to make college more affordable and ensure that student loans are not a barrier to opportunity for students and families”.

Among those awarded, 53,000 will receive debt relief under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program – aimed at public servants and employees of non-profit organizations.

In practice, the program forgives the student debt of people who have worked in the public service for at least 10 years and have already paid 120 loan installments.

Another 51,000 people will receive forgiveness under the program aimed at low-income people. Those who have worked for 20 years or more and have never had their student debts forgiven, even if they qualify, will be covered.

22,000 more people with disabilities “total or permanent” They will also have their student debts erased by the government.

Biden had already announced other student debt forgiveness measures in 2022 and 2023.

FORGIVENESS IN JUSTICE

The U.S. Supreme Court has already struck down President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive $430 billion in student loans. The program would benefit approximately 43 million Americans. The decision was approved by 6 votes to 3.

The lawsuit was filed by Republican leaders from the states of Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina. They said the plan takes away the authority of the nation’s legislatures and threatens the power of the states and the money made by state agencies that service student loans.