Washington (Union)

The United States of America announced yesterday its intention to permanently remove the floating platform off the coast of the Gaza Strip.

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said at a news conference that the pier would be completely removed because it was no longer needed to deliver aid to Gaza.

He stressed that the final decision in this regard will be announced by the US Central Command (CENTCOM), adding: “However, I expect that we will completely stop docking operations in a short time.”

He pointed out that “the problem in Gaza is no longer about bringing in aid, but about ensuring that it reaches the people safely.”

He continued: “What concerns us now is not delivering aid to Gaza from abroad, but rather distributing it internally, which has affected our thinking about the remaining time for the sidewalk.”

It is worth noting that the dock was damaged by strong winds and waves that hit it on May 25, a little more than a week after it began operating, and was removed for some repairs.

On June 7, it was reinstalled and used for about a week, then removed again due to bad weather on June 14.