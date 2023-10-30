The United States Department of Defense announced this Monday (30) a project to modernize the military arsenal, which will include the development of a new atomic bomb.

The announcement was made amid rising tensions with Russia, which recently approved its withdrawal from the nuclear testing treaty.

According to the statement, the new weaponry will be an “upgrade” of the B61-13 gravitational nuclear bomb.

The Pentagon plans to create a weapon 24 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II. The B61-13 would also be approximately 14 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Nagasaki.

“Today’s announcement reflects a changing security environment and growing threats from potential adversaries,” Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said in the announcement.

According to him, “the United States has a responsibility to continue putting in place the capabilities it needs to credibly deter and, if necessary, respond to strategic attacks and maintain the security of its allies.”

At the beginning of the month, the American government carried out highly explosive experiments in a nuclear test space in Nevada.

According to the Deputy Administrator for Defense and Nuclear Non-Proliferation at the National Nuclear Security Administration, Corey Hinderstein, the objective of the experiments was “to help reduce global nuclear threats by improving the detection of underground tests of nuclear explosives”.

According to the statement, the new weapon can be delivered by modern aircraft and will be designed to give the president “options” to attack difficult and large-area military targets.

The Pentagon stated that it does not intend to increase the military arsenal, but to replace some equipment with more “modern” models.

The new weapons development project still needs to be approved and financed by Congress.