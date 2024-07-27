AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 07/27/2024 – 19:03

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen announced this Saturday (27), from the legal Amazon, a new cooperation effort with countries in the region to combat illegal activities that contribute to the destruction of the largest tropical forest on the planet.

The Amazon Region Initiative against Illegal Economy “will support efforts to inhibit environmental crimes, especially those that cause devastation in the Amazon,” Yellen said in Belém, Pará, during a meeting with ministers from Amazonian countries as part of an event held by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The project will unite efforts from the United States, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru and Suriname, the Treasury Department said in a statement.

“Globally, environmental crimes are estimated to generate hundreds of billions of dollars in profits each year and this often involves the use and abuse of the U.S. financial system,” Yellen added, quoted in the official note.

“Criminal organizations and individuals are motivated by the potential economic gains from the illegal extraction of plants, minerals and wildlife. These crimes threaten the ecological balance of the Amazon rainforest, the livelihoods of local communities and the economies of countries,” the Treasury chief added.

The collaboration will include increased information sharing and training organized by the United States to track dirty money routes and combat money laundering, the US Treasury detailed.

“We will also consider other measures, including sanctions if appropriate, to hold criminal actors accountable and stop their activities,” Yellen said.

The Amazon covers almost 40% of South America. Over the last century, it has lost about 20% of its surface area due to deforestation, the expansion of agriculture and livestock farming, logging and mineral exploitation, and urban expansion.

Belém, gateway to the Amazon, will host the COP30 climate conference in 2025.

Yellen was there this Saturday to celebrate one year of the Amazônia Sempre program, an IDB initiative to attract investments and boost environmental projects.

According to Ilan Goldfajn, president of the IDB, who told AFP this week, there is a “political will” to advance in the preservation of the Amazon and, in one year, resources for projects in the region have increased from 1 billion (R$5.63 billion) to 4.2 billion dollars (R$23.7 billion).

Before heading to Belém, Yellen attended a meeting of G20 finance ministers in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday and Friday. The group pledged to “cooperate” on taxing billionaires.