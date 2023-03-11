Empresa was the 16th largest financial institution in the country; this is the biggest bank failure since the 2008 crisis

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation announced this Friday (10.Mar.2023), the closing of the SVB (Silicon Valley Bank), the 16th largest financial institution in the country. Here’s the communicatedO of the decision (58 kb, in English).

The operations of the SVB were taken over by FCDI (US Federal Credit Assurance Corporation). In a statement, the organization said it created the Deposit Insurance National Bank of Santa ClaraThe – monetary fund where the money of all the bank’s policyholders will be transferred.

FCDI also stated that it will cover up to $250,000 in deposits per customer. Refunds will be made by Monday (13.Mar). However, most of SVB’s clients are companies with large balances invested in the bank and it is not known when they will be able to access the money.

The monetary institution has about 17 branches in California and Massachusetts. All will reopen on Monday (13.Mar.2023). This is the biggest bank failure since the Washington Mutualin 2008, and the 2nd largest in the United States.

“Silicon Valley Bank is the first FDIC-insured institution to fail this year. The last FDIC-insured institution to close was Almena State Bank of Almena, Kansas on October 23, 2020.”, the insurer said in a statement.

The problems at SVB worsened after the increase in interest rates in the US hurt the collection of startups, the bank’s main customers. As a result, a large increase in the number of withdrawals caused a deficit in the company’s capital.

On Wednesday (8.Mar), to contain the crisis, SVB announced that it intended to raise US$ 2.25 billion, of which US$ 1.25 billion in sales of the company’s common shares. The announcement raised eyebrows among other investors and prompted several clients to withdraw their funds, sending stock prices plunging and prompting the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation to intervene.