Chinese officials blocked the approval of the agenda of negotiations between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which are to be held on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia. Politico writes about October 14, citing its sources.

It is noted that Beijing refuses to interact with US officials after Washington took an unfriendly stance towards China, including because of Biden’s promises to military protect Taiwan. Also in China, they are unhappy with the introduction of US export controls on their semiconductors.

According to the publication, the Chinese side can completely disrupt the meeting of the two leaders, as the actions of the White House caused anger in China.

“They are [представители КНР] are wondering about the advisability of negotiations in which they will not be able to achieve a positive result, ”the article quotes “Gazeta.Ru”.

Earlier, on September 6, Biden expressed confidence that he would meet at the upcoming G20 summit in Indonesia in November with Chinese President Xi Jinping if he took part in the meeting in person.

On October 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he did not yet see the need for negotiations with the US President. He noted that a platform for such negotiations has not yet emerged. The Russian leader also spoke about his participation in the G20 summit, saying that this issue has not yet been resolved.

Prior to that, on September 19, China issued a warning to the United States and protested the US president’s statement about Taiwan. Biden then noted that the States do not encourage Taiwan to gain independence from China, but the United States will defend Taiwan in the event of a military conflict between the island and China.

On September 28, the Taiwan Ministry of Defense announced that the PRC sent 31 aircraft and four warships to the island area. Taiwan, in turn, sent an air patrol to monitor the situation, and also issued radio warnings and deployed anti-aircraft missile systems.

The aggravation of the situation around Taiwan occurred after the visit to Taiwan of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi on August 2, despite China’s urgent request to refrain from this step. She called her visit a testament to the US commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy.

The G20 summit is a meeting of heads of countries with the most developed and developing economies. This year the event will take place on November 15-16 in Bali in person.