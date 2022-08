How did you feel about this matter?

In addition to an additional $1 billion in military aid announced by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the US will send an additional $4.5 billion in budget aid.

Two US government departments announced on Monday (8) two more billion-dollar aid packages for Ukraine.

The US Embassy in Ukraine reported that the US Agency for International Development (USAID), in coordination with the US Department of the Treasury, will provide an additional $4.5 billion in direct budget support to the Ukrainian government “to help alleviate the acute budget deficit caused by the brutal war of aggression by [Vladimir] Putin [presidente da Rússia]”.

According to the embassy note, the government of Ukraine will receive these funds in installments; the first, of US$ 3 billion, will be paid in August.

“These resources provided by the United States, through the World Bank, will allow the government of Ukraine to maintain essential functions for its people, including social and financial assistance to Ukrainians who have been pushed into poverty since the beginning of the war, children with disabilities and internally displaced persons,” the American representation said.

This package will raise US budget aid to Ukrainians to $8.5 billion.

For his part, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled a new $1 billion military aid package to Ukraine, which will include weapons, ammunition and equipment from the US Department of Defense stockpiles.

According to the State Department, US security assistance to Ukraine has now totaled approximately $9.8 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.