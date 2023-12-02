Pentagon chief Austin: The United States has begun the largest modernization of the military-industrial complex base in 40 years

The United States is undertaking the largest modernization of its defense industrial base in decades. This was stated by the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, writes TASS.

As the Minister of Defense clarified, the state will allocate $50 billion for these purposes from additional budgetary allocations requested by the administration of American President Joe Biden. “We have begun what the Army calls the most extensive modernization of our defense industrial base in nearly 40 years,” he announced.

According to the head of the department, this will create and maintain tens of thousands of good jobs for Americans in more than 30 states.

In June, Pentagon Deputy Chief of Policy Colin Kahl spoke about the impact of multibillion-dollar military aid to Ukraine on the US military-industrial complex (MIC).