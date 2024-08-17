NBC: Biden to Endorse Harris at Democratic Convention

US President Joe Biden’s role at the upcoming Democratic National Convention has changed dramatically following his withdrawal from the race. reports NBC News.

According to the TV channel, the American leader’s participation will be devoted to supporting his successor, Vice President Kamala Harris. In addition, Biden is expected to make it clear that he still believes Republican candidate Donald Trump poses a serious threat to American democracy.

Earlier, Joe Biden doubted a peaceful transfer of power if Trump wins the election. “If Trump wins, then no. I’m not sure. I mean, if Trump loses, then I’m not sure at all,” he stressed.