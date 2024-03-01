Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 01/03/2024 – 20:40

The announcement was made by American President Joe Biden, who is also analyzing the possibility of a maritime corridor for humanitarian aid and negotiating a six-week ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. The President of the United States, Joe Biden, announced this Friday- fair (01/03) the airdrop of food and medical packages in the Gaza Strip and considered the opening of a maritime corridor to facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

“The aid that is reaching Gaza is not enough. Innocent lives are at risk. Children’s lives are at stake,” she said, at the White House, at the beginning of a meeting with the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

During the announcement, however, Biden got confused and mentioned Ukraine when he was referring to the Gaza Strip.

“In the coming days, we will join our friends in Jordan and other countries to deliver food and supplies by air to Ukraine [Gaza]. We will seek to open other paths for Ukraine [Gaza]including the possibility of a maritime corridor to deliver large quantities of food”, he declared.

The American president promised that he will insist that Israel, a US ally, also facilitate the entry of more trucks and the opening of new land routes for humanitarian aid in the Palestinian enclave.

“There should be hundreds of trucks, not just a few. I won't stand still. We are trying to do everything we can to get more assistance,” he highlighted.

Six-week ceasefire

Biden also said he hopes an agreement will be reached “soon” on the release of hostages from the radical Islamic group Hamas and a six-week ceasefire on the Israeli offensive in Gaza, which would allow aid to flow throughout the Strip.

The American announcement comes after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 injured on Thursday, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, when witnesses said Israeli troops opened fire as large crowds ran to collect food from an aid convoy.

Jordan has led food airdrops over Gaza since the start of the war, in collaboration with Israel. Recently, other countries have joined these operations, including France, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday that her country also wants to be involved in humanitarian airdrop efforts.

In almost five months of war, more than 30,200 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip. Israel began land and air attacks on the Palestinian enclave in October, following Hamas terrorist attacks on Israeli soil that killed more than 1,200 people. Hamas is considered a terrorist organization by several countries, including the United States and the European Union.

