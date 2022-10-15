Package is the 23rd to be shipped since August 2021; in total, Biden administration sent US$ 18.2 billion in support to the country

The US Department of Defense announced the sending of US$ 725 million (R$ 3.86 billion at the current price) to Ukraine. The value corresponds to weapons and other military assistance that will be sent by the North American country.

This is President Joe Biden’s 23rd administration authorization to withdraw equipment from the department’s stockpile to ship to the country since August 2021. communiquéthe White House said the US will continue “working with allies and partners to ensure Ukraine has the support it needs” in the war against Russia.

The new pack includes more HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) ammunition. According to the Defense Department, the shipment brings the total value of US assistance to Ukraine to $18.2 billion since the beginning of the Biden administration.

in your profile at twitterUS Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that “While Ukraine’s defenders push Russia’s forces back, the United States rises”.

“The Russians launched hundreds of rockets on major Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian forces have had some success in taking them down, but they need more air defense capabilities.” said the Department in another statement. According to a high-ranking official of the agency, “these attacks are against the international laws of war.”.

“To meet Ukraine’s growing battlefield requirements, the United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide the country with key defense capabilities.”, said the Department.

Here is the list of items included in the package: