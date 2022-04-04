The government of The United States announced another 35,000 additional visas for temporary non-agricultural workers due to the shortage of labor, of which 11,500 are for citizens of Haiti, El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras.

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the allocation of another 35,000 H-2B visas, that is, for temporary non-agricultural work, for the period between April 1 and September 30.

These visas “will help support American businesses and expand legal pathways for workers seeking to come to the United States“, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in the statement, in which he specifies that the measure responds “to the current demand in the labor market.”

Private companies in the United States registered the creation of 455,000 jobs in Marchespecially in the services sector, but the labor market remains severely constrained by a shortage of workers, according to a monthly survey by business services firm ADP released on Wednesday.

The government grants 23,500 visas to workers who have already received a visa of this type or have otherwise obtained H-2B status during one of the last three tax years. The 11,500 remaining, exempt from the return requirementare reserved for nationals of Haiti, Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Employers hiring these workers must certify in their petitions that there are not enough able, willing, qualified, and available US workers to fill the temporary position for which they are seeking a foreign national.

They must also demonstrate that the employment of H-2B workers will not adversely affect the wages and working conditions of similarly-employed Americans.

In January 2022, the United States already announced an additional 20,000 H-2B visas for temporary non-agricultural workers for the first half of fiscal year 2022.

AFP