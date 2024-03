US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/AL DRAGO

The United States government announced this Tuesday (12) a new aid package of US$300 million (R$1.4 billion) for Ukraine, using money from Pentagon “savings”, after months of negotiations without success in Congress to approve greater military spending for the war against Russia.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made the announcement at a press conference, in which he explained that the money to be sent to Ukraine comes from “unforeseen savings” from arms contracts negotiated by the Pentagon.

“It turns out we negotiated well and these contracts came in under budget, so we have a modest amount of funds available,” he explained.

This new funding includes Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and artillery shells, anti-armor systems and maintenance equipment, the Pentagon said.

Since the last aid package was sent in mid-December, the White House has repeatedly insisted that the administration has no more money to support Ukraine and has said that the legislative route was the “only” way to give the country more financial aid. of Eastern Europe.

Sullivan emphasized on Tuesday that this aid is “extraordinary” and that the US will not be able to continue giving money to Ukraine without it having a “significant” impact on Washington's “military readiness.”

“Congress has to act,” he commented.

The Republican bloc in the Senate, where Democrats have a narrow majority, in early February blocked legislation that included funding for Ukraine and Israel.

The piece was crafted after negotiations between a bipartisan group of congressmen and White House officials to restrict the right to asylum at the border with Mexico in exchange for Republican support for military aid.