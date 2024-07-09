The deal is similar to one made in September 2023, which also aimed to reduce Poles’ dependence on Russian equipment.

The United States Department of State announced this Monday (June 8, 2024) a new direct loan agreement for Poland of US$ 2 billion. The treaty is similar to other made in September 2023, which aimed to reduce Poland’s dependence on Russian equipment, in addition to modernizing the European country’s military equipment.

Included as part of the recent deal is Poland’s acquisition of US F-35 fighter jets, Patriot missile systems and Abrams tanks.

According to US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, the agreement “will further strengthen the eastern flank” of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization). Miller also stated that Poland is a “faithful ally” from the USA.

“The loan proceeds will further advance Poland’s military modernization effort across a wide range of capabilities, substantially contributing to strengthening the defense and deterrence of NATO’s eastern flank.”Miller said.

The loans are part of the Overseas Military Financing, a U.S. defense cooperation plan. The strategy benefits “more important” allies of the United States.