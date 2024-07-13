The United States government announced, in coordination with the Colombian government, up to 12 million dollars for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction in any country of three leaders of the transnational criminal organization “Tren de Aragua,” of Venezuelan origin.

Under the Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program, the Department of State, in coordination with the Department of Justice (DOJ), announced a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of Héctor Rusthenford Guerrero, alias “Niño Guerrero.”

He also offered up to $4 million for information on Yohan José Romero, alias “Johan Petrica,” and up to $3 million for Giovanny San Vicente, alias “Giovanny,” alias “Viejo Viejo,” or alias “El Viejo.”

“The Tren de Aragua is a transnational criminal organization that began as a gang in the Tocorón prison, in the state of Aragua, Venezuela. Over the past six years, the leader of the Tren de Aragua, ‘Niño Guerrero’, has expanded the group’s criminal network throughout South America and has recently expanded to the north, Central America and the United States,” the United States government reported about the criminal group that, according to Chihuahua authorities, had a presence in the state at the end of 2023.

“The State Department rewards are offered in coordination with the Government of Colombia and are announced in coordination with the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control’s designation of Tren de Aragua as a Significant Transnational Criminal Organization pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13581, as amended by EO 13863,” the Biden administration added.

He said that through collaboration with the Colombian National Police, the United States believes that Tren de Aragua leaders Niño Guerrero and Giovanny are currently in Colombia.

The investigation and intelligence services also identified its co-founder, Johan Petrica, as another leader who is believed to be in Venezuela.

“The Colombian National Police have had great success over the past year in arresting many leaders and violent members of the Tren de Aragua in Colombia, including the arrest on June 27 of Salomón Fernández Torres, alias El Salomón, one of the leaders of the Tren de Aragua in Bogotá and Soacha. The following week, the Colombian National Police arrested TdA co-founder Larry Álvarez Núñez, alias Larry Changa. Following Fernández’s arrest, Bogotá Mayor Carlos Fernando Galán announced that his administration’s main objectives in Bogotá would be to locate and arrest alias Giovanny and the overall leader of the Tren de Aragua, Niño Guerrero,” he reported.

The rewards offered are authorized by the Secretary of State under the Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program, which supports law enforcement efforts to disrupt transnational crime globally and bring fugitives to justice.

“If you have information, please contact the FBI and the Colombian National Police by phone (voice, WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, or text) at +57 323-273-2168. If you are outside of Colombia or the United States, you may also contact your nearest U.S. or Colombian embassy or consulate. If you are in the United States, you may also contact your local FBI office. All identities are kept strictly confidential,” the U.S. government said.