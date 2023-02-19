Blinken flew over the affected areas by helicopter with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced this Sunday (19.Feb.2023) humanitarian aid of US$ 100 million for Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes that hit the 2 countries on February 6 and have already left at least 46,000 dead in both nations.

Blinken flew in a helicopter together with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu over some areas hit by the earthquake. He declared that it is “very hard to put into words” the devastation he saw on the flight. “We are here to help”he stated.

U.S. aid includes $50 million from the Emergency Fund for Refugees and Migration Assistance for emergency response efforts and an additional $50 million in humanitarian assistance through the Department of State and the U.S. Agency for Development. International.

The latest funding brings total US assistance to $185 million. President Joe Biden had already announced $85 million in aid a few days after the earthquake.

MORE INTENSE EARTHQUAKES

The sequence of earthquakes hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. The epicenter was in the Turkish region of Gaziantep. At the site, the tremors were also 7.8 on the Richter scale. The 2nd largest earthquake in the country occurred in Kahramanmaras. It reached magnitude 7.5.

The sites are on the so-called Anatolian fault. It is on this fault that 3 tectonic plates meet: Anatolian, African and Arabian. The result of the movement or shock between these rocky plates in the Earth’s crust is the earthquake.

The tremors recorded in Turkey at the beginning of the month are already the deadliest in the last 84 years. In 1939, there were 32,000 deaths after earthquakes were recorded in the city of Erzican.

The numbers recorded in both countries are already more than double the deaths caused by the earthquake and tsunami that hit the Japanese city of Fukushima in 2011. Natural disasters also resulted in a nuclear accident at the plant in the region. At the time, more than 18,000 people died.