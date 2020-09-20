US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the restoration of sanctions against Iran in defiance of the UN. Reported by RIA News…

Pompeo threatened all countries that do not comply with “commitments” to implement measures against Iran, the consequences in the form of unilateral actions by Washington. He noted that, despite the opinion of other member states of the UN Security Council, the decision to renew the sanctions was made in accordance with the procedures of the organization and should be implemented.

The American diplomat stressed that all UN member states must comply with the arms embargo on the Islamic Republic. He added that US demands include a ban on Iran from participating in uranium enrichment and reprocessing, as well as sanctions on the transfer of nuclear and missile technology.

Earlier in August, the Russian Foreign Ministry considered the US initiative to restore sanctions against Iran null and void. This, according to the department, is evidenced by the refusal of the UN Security Council to restore sanctions within the framework of resolution 2231.

Resolution 2231, which was adopted in 2015, contains a mechanism for the automatic renewal of UN sanctions against Iran if the country does not fulfill its obligations under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The United States has repeatedly demanded an extension of the ban on arms supplies to Iran, which expires on October 18, 2020, in accordance with the terms of Tehran’s so-called nuclear deal with the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany. At the same time, in 2018, the American side announced its withdrawal from this agreement and threatened Iran with additional sanctions.