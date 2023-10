The President of the United States, Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/Yuri Gripas

The leaders of the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France and Italy issued a joint statement this Monday (9) expressing their “firm support for the State of Israel”. In the statement, they also condemned the attacks carried out by the Islamic jihadist group Hamas against Israelis last Saturday (7), calling the initiative “terrible acts of terrorism”.

According to the note, the countries commit to supporting “Israel in its efforts to defend itself and protect its people against such atrocities”.

“We all recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people and support equal measures of justice and freedom for both Israelis and Palestinians. But make no mistake: Hamas does not represent these aspirations and offers the Palestinian people only more terror and bloodshed,” the leaders say in the statement.

The joint statement was signed by United States President Joe Biden; by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak; by the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz; by the President of France, Emmanuel Macron; and by the Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni.

Western leaders further said in the statement that “in the coming days, we will remain united and coordinated, together as allies and as common friends of Israel, to ensure that Israel can defend itself and, ultimately, set the conditions for a Middle East region peaceful and integrated”.

They end the note by pointing out that “Hamas’ terrorist actions have no justification, no legitimacy and must be universally condemned.”