North American government negotiates selling fleet of F-16 fighters to the Asian country in 2024

Advisors to US President Joe Biden said the US government intends to sell a fleet of F-16 fighter jets to Vietnam. If the agreement is signed, it will be the largest arms transfer between the 2 countries in history.

According to the news agency Reuters, the agreement, which is still in its initial phase, was discussed in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi and in the North American cities of New York and Washington. The US would be interested in offering prices “specials” to Vietnam. Prices were not disclosed and, according to the Reuters, the deal should be done in 2024.

CHINA

The South China Sea is part of the Pacific Ocean. It covers an area of ​​around 3.5 million km² and runs from Singapore to the Taiwan Strait. The sea is part of territorial disputes between China and other Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam. The US is also involved in a geopolitical dispute with Beijing over the freedom to navigate contested waters.

According to the Reutersa US official said the country has a “very productive and promising security relationship” with Vietnam.

“We see their interest [Vietnã] on some US systems, in particular anything that could help them better monitor their maritime domain, perhaps transport aircraft and some other platforms.”declared the American official.