Washington and Caracas were able to reach an agreement on the release of six American citizens who were detained by Venezuelan authorities. A senior US administration official announced this on Wednesday, December 20, during a special briefing.

“This [соглашение] means that all illegally detained US citizens, as well as other Americans, will soon be released,” he said.

In addition, it is noted that the agreement also includes the extradition to the United States of fugitive Malaysian businessman Leonard Francis “Fat Leonard” Glenn, who will reportedly be immediately prosecuted by American authorities for all crimes committed upon his arrival in the country.

Prior to this, on October 10, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Ivan Gil said that the United States is pursuing an aggressive policy towards the country, which negatively affects the rights of its people. According to him, “coup attempts, assassination of the president, sabotage of the oil industry, public services, violence, terrorism and illegal restrictive measures” were carried out against Venezuela.

On the same day, the US administration expressed its readiness to consider changes to the sanctions regime against Venezuela if democratic reforms are carried out and conditions are created for free and fair presidential elections in the country.

On August 28, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Washington is ready to ease sanctions pressure on Venezuela, provided that the country’s authorities take measures to “restorate democracy.” She emphasized that the United States stands for holding “free and fair” elections in the republic.