Pentagon chief and Ukrainian defense minister discuss military aid package for Kyiv

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov discussed a new package of American military aid to Kyiv. This was reported in a written statement by U.S. Defense Department press secretary Patrick Ryder, reports TASS.

According to him, during the conversation the ministers touched upon the topic of current operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) and the army’s need for weapons.

“Secretary Austin also provided an update on U.S. security assistance, including the $125 million package announced by the President today. [США Джо] “Biden,” Ryder said.

Earlier, Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine during a phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky. According to him, air defense missiles, anti-drone equipment and anti-tank missiles, as well as ammunition to protect soldiers on the front lines, will be transferred to Kiev.