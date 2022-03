| Photo: FE/EPA/ROMAN PILIPEY

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced this Wednesday (30) a “concentration of Russian troops” to launch new attacks in the Donbass region, in the east of the country, and said he did not believe “anyone” when mentioning the alleged withdrawal of invading troops from Kiev and Chernigov.

“About the supposed reduction in the activity of the occupiers on these fronts, we know that this is not a diversion, but the consequences of exile. Consequences of the work of our defenders. But we also see that at the same time there is a reinforcement of Russian troops for new attacks on the Donbass. And we are preparing for that,” Zelensky said.

The United States also spoke of “indications” that Russia plans to send “about 1,000 mercenaries” to the Donbass region to step up the offensive. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told a news conference that there are signs Russia is looking for these people through the so-called “Wagner Group”, a private security company that employs Chechen mercenaries and special paramilitary forces and is backed by the Kremlin. .

Kirby stated that the Wagner Group is trying to recruit these mercenaries in Syria and in North African countries such as Libya, so that they can be sent to the Donbas, where it has prioritized their activity.