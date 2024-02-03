CNN: US and UK strike 30 targets in Yemen

The United States and Great Britain on Saturday, February 3, launched strikes on at least 10 Houthi targets in Yemen, resulting in 30 targets being hit. About it reported CNN channel citing a source in the American administration.

He noted that the targets included control and communications centers, an underground arsenal, as well as locations for Houthi weapons.

On February 3, it became known that the US military attacked Yemeni territory to destroy four Houthi drones from the Ansar Allah movement.

On February 1, the Houthis announced an attack on a British merchant ship en route to Israel.